Clase walked three batters and struck out none in two-thirds of an inning in Thursday's 4-2 win over Seattle. He earned a hold.

Clase has been Cleveland's primary closer this year, but he's occasionally struggled with command. That was evident Thursday, as only six of his 18 pitches went for strikes. All three of his walks came with two outs before Bryan Shaw retired Luis Torrens with a strikeout to close out the game. Clase has a 1.06 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 17:7 K:BB across 17 innings. He's also gone 7-for-8 in save chances, but James Karinchak could begin to chip away at Clase's closing duties should the latter falter.