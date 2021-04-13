Clase (1-1) was charged with the loss Monday after allowing one unearned run on one hit and one walk in one-third of an inning.

First baseman Yu Chang fielded what looked like a potential double-play ball and hit the runner at second base with the throw, allowing the winning run to score for the White Sox. Clase created the traffic on the basepaths with an infield hit allowed and a free pass, but the fireballing righty has separated himself with his performance early and this shouldn't affect his standing in the bullpen hierarchy.