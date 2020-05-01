Clase (lat) has been suspended for 80 games after testing positive for the PED Boldenone, Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com reports.

The key returning piece in the Indians' trade of Corey Kluber to the Rangers in December, Clase was expected to work out of the bullpen in 2020. The 80-game suspension will prevent him from taking the field for a large chunk of the shortened campaign, but he could return for the stretch run should Cleveland still be in contention. He's also still rehabbing from a lat injury, but that issue should be cleared up by the time he's served his suspension.