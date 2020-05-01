Indians' Emmanuel Clase: Suspended 80 games
Clase (lat) has been suspended for 80 games after testing positive for the PED Boldenone, Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com reports.
The key returning piece in the Indians' trade of Corey Kluber to the Rangers in December, Clase was expected to work out of the bullpen in 2020. The 80-game suspension will prevent him from taking the field for a large chunk of the shortened campaign, but he could return for the stretch run should Cleveland still be in contention. He's also still rehabbing from a lat injury, but that issue should be cleared up by the time he's served his suspension.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Pick Urquidy
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Roto dynasty startup mock draft
Who rises and who falls? Scott White and 11 others try to weigh their present against their...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Top 10 prospects to stash
Willing to wait for a big payoff? Scott White has some stashing suggestions.
-
32 boom-or-bust players
Some players look to be of a more hit-or-miss variety in 2020. Scott White singles out some...
-
Best, worst scenarios for all 30 teams
Want to get a sense of the range of outcomes for certain players? Scott White breaks it down...