Clase allowed a run on two hits and struck out one in one inning, taking a blown save in Friday's 2-1 win over Kansas City.

After seven shutout innings from starter Triston McKenzie, Kansas City got a solo home run from Jorge Soler off Clase in the eighth. It's been a shaky end to the first half for Clase, who has given up seven runs (four earned) in his last five innings while taking two blown saves and two losses. The homer he allowed Friday was the first he's given up all year. The hard-throwing righty has a 1.72 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 41:14 K:BB across 36.2 innings, but further inconsistency could lead to James Karinchak getting more of the save chances.