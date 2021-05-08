Clase (2-2) allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and failed to record an out, taking the loss Friday versus Cincinnati.

Clase committed a throwing error that led to Cincinnati's first run, and his balk led to a second run. Mike Moustakas added an RBI single before Phil Maton relieved Clase and finished the inning. The 23-year-old Clase hadn't given up an earned run in 14.1 innings entering Friday, but he had allowed three unearned runs. The right-hander now has a 1.26 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 15:3 K:BB in 16 outings. He's gone 6-for-7 in save chances and is unlikely to lose his grip on the closer role after one bad outing.