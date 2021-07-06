Clase (3-4) blew a save and took a loss after allowing two runs on three hits and a walk against the Rays on Monday. He failed to record an out.

Clase allowed three straight singles to open the inning, including an RBI base knock by Wander Franco to tie the game. After intentionally walking Austin Meadows, he forced a groundball by Yandy Diaz but the winning run still came in to score. Clase is now 11-for-13 in save chances this season after his first blown save since April. He owns a 1.51 ERA through 35.2 innings.