Clase didn't allow a baserunner and struck out one to earn the save Wednesday against the Orioles.

James Karinchak worked in the eighth inning with a one-run lead, leaving the save chance for Clase. Despite the high-leverage spot, Clase needed only 12 pitches to retire the side without allowing a baserunner to record his 11th save of the season. Since May 21, Clase has earned four saves while Karinchak has recorded two. He's also maintained an excellent 0.94 ERA with 32 strikeouts across 28.2 frames on the campaign.