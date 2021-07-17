Clase (3-5) suffered the loss and blown save in Friday's 5-4 loss to Oakland, allowing two hits and two runs in one third of an inning.

Clase entered for the ninth protecting a one-run lead and surrendered a leadoff single to Elvis Andrus followed by a Jed Lowrie walk-off home run two batter later for his third straight blown save and third loss in four appearances. The 23-year-old righty has now allowed five runs in his last 3.1 innings though his ERA still sits a 2.19 on the season.