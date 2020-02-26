Clase is awaiting the results of an MRI after experiencing some lat discomfort after throwing on Monday, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

Part of the return in the Corey Kluber trade over the winter, Clase appears poised to fill an important role near the back of Cleveland's bullpen, though whether or not he's able to do that depends on the result of his MRI. He burst onto the scene with a 99 mph fastball as a 21-year-old last season, recording a 2.31 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP in 23.1 innings of work.