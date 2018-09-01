Haase was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Saturday.

Haase makes his way to the majors for the first time in his career after posting a .236/.288/.443 slash line with 20 home runs in 433 at-bats for the Clippers. The 25-year-old may garner a few starts with the Indians, but is likely to serve in a reserve role with the team in the midst of a playoff push.

More News
Our Latest Stories