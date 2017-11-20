Stamets was added to the Indians' 40-man roster on Monday to protect him from the Rule 5 draft.

A 26-year-old who has not yet played in the big leagues, Stamets isn't much of a prospect, but he is close to the majors and could possibly serve in a utility infield role. He hit .251/.324/.455 with 15 home runs and eight steals in 101 games at Triple-A last season. He will likely head back to the minors after spring training, but could make his debut at some point in 2018.