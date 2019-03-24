Indians' Eric Stamets: Back in action Sunday
Stamets (hip) is starting at shortstop and batting ninth in Sunday's spring game against the White Sox.
Stamets has been battling left hip tightness since Wednesday but his relatively quick return to action confirms it was a minor issue. According to Mandy Bell of MLB.com, the 27-year-old is expected to fill in at shortstop while the newly-signed Brad Miller steps in at second base with Francisco Lindor and Jason Kipnis heading to the injured list with calf strains.
