Stamets (hip) could return Saturday against the Reds, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Stamets was removed from Wednesday's game due to left hip tightness, but the issue doesn't appear to be anything overly serious. According to Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal, manager Terry Francona said Stamets could play Thursday if needed, but added that there's no reason to push the infielder.

