Stamets (hip) is in line to break camp with the Indians, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

With Francisco Lindor (calf) and Jason Kipnis (calf) both expected to miss the start of the season, Stamets and Max Moroff look poised to open the season up the middle for the Indians, barring a late free agent signing. The 27-year-old Stamets spent all of 2018 with Triple-A Columbus, slashing .202/.272/.324 with five homers and five steals in 78 games. He figures to revert to a reserve role once Kipnis or Lindor returns.

