Stamets was removed from Wednesday's spring game after experiencing left hip tightness, Mandy Bell of MLB.com. reports.

The Indians are labeling his removal as precautionary. Stamets, who represents an insurance option at shortstop if Francisco Lindor (calf) is forced to open the season on the shelf, was 0-for-1 prior to exiting. He should be considered day-to-day.

