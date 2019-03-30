Stamets is out of the lineup Saturday against the Twins, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Stamets received the Opening Day start at shortstop, striking out in both of his first two major-league at-bats. The Tribe will turn to Max Moroff at shortstop Saturday, with both him and Stamets likely to work in a timeshare at the position until one cements himself as the superior option. Both will see their playing time drop sharply, however, once Francisco Lindor (calf/ankle) is ready to return from the injured list.