Stamets was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Monday, T.J. Zuppe of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Stamets hit a respectable .286/.355/.536 with two homers across 31 plate appearances for the Indians this spring, but he was always on the outside looking in at a roster spot with Giovanny Urshela and Erik Gonzalez both seen as preferred options for a utility role. He'll open the season back with the Clippers, where he hit a respectable .251/.324/.455 across 101 games last season. Stamets could make his debut at some point in 2018 if he excels in the minors.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories