Indians' Eric Stamets: Sent to minors
Stamets was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Monday, T.J. Zuppe of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Stamets hit a respectable .286/.355/.536 with two homers across 31 plate appearances for the Indians this spring, but he was always on the outside looking in at a roster spot with Giovanny Urshela and Erik Gonzalez both seen as preferred options for a utility role. He'll open the season back with the Clippers, where he hit a respectable .251/.324/.455 across 101 games last season. Stamets could make his debut at some point in 2018 if he excels in the minors.
More News
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Gonzalez, Cain
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Top 100 prospects: Who's ready?
You want prospects? Scott White unveils his annual list tailored specifically for Fantasy owners....
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...