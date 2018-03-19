Stamets was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Monday, T.J. Zuppe of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Stamets hit a respectable .286/.355/.536 with two homers across 31 plate appearances for the Indians this spring, but he was always on the outside looking in at a roster spot with Giovanny Urshela and Erik Gonzalez both seen as preferred options for a utility role. He'll open the season back with the Clippers, where he hit a respectable .251/.324/.455 across 101 games last season. Stamets could make his debut at some point in 2018 if he excels in the minors.