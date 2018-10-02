Indians' Erik Gonzalez: Cleared from concussion protocol
Gonzalez was cleared from the MLB concussion protocol Tuesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Gonzalez missed the Indians' final four games after getting hit in the head by a pitch Wednesday. The utility infielder has spent the entirety of the season on Cleveland's big-league roster, so he's presumably a lock to make the ALDS roster if healthy.
