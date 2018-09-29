Gonzalez (head) was cleared for activities in the weight room Saturday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Gonzalez was hit in the head by a pitch in Wednesday's game against the White Sox and won't return for Sunday's regular season finale. The 27-year-old is hopeful to be cleared for the team's intrasquad game Tuesday, but the likelihood he is chosen for a roster spot for the ALDS remains slim regardless.

