Indians' Erik Gonzalez: Exits after getting hit by pitch
Gonzalez exited Wednesday's game against the White Sox after getting hit by a pitch on the head, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
It was a scary moment as Gonzalez was helped off the field by a pair of trainers after taking a Rob Scahill fastball off his helmet. More should be known as he's further evaluated in the coming days.
