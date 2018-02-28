Gonzalez limped off the field during Wednesday's split-squad game after appearing to injury his ankle while sliding into second base, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

Gonzalez should be considered day-to-day with an ankle injury, and an update on his status is expected following Wednesday's contest. The 26-year-old is competing for a spot on the Opening Day roster in a utility role, which would obviously take a hit if he's unable to see the field for an extended period of time.