Indians' Erik Gonzalez: Exits Wednesday's contest
Gonzalez limped off the field during Wednesday's split-squad game after appearing to injury his ankle while sliding into second base, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.
Gonzalez should be considered day-to-day with an ankle injury, and an update on his status is expected following Wednesday's contest. The 26-year-old is competing for a spot on the Opening Day roster in a utility role, which would obviously take a hit if he's unable to see the field for an extended period of time.
More News
-
Takeaways: Soler, Kipnis power up
Early production from unexpected sources like Jorge Soler and Miguel Andujar may already be...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Abreu
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team H2H categories mock
Fewer lineup spots means fewer opportunities to balance the 5x5 categories, according to Scott...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Podcast: Is third base shallow?
Nolan Arenado headlines a pretty strong group of third basemen for 2018, but it might not be...