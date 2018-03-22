Indians' Erik Gonzalez: Expects to open season in majors
Gonzalez will likely be on the major-league roster to start the 2018 season, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Gonzalez was battling for a reserve infielder role with Giovanny Urshela (hamstring) all spring, but with the latter expected to open the season on the disabled list, Gonzalez is the lone competitor for the spot. The 26-year-old batted .297 in 17 games this spring.
