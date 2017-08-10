Indians' Erik Gonzalez: Heads back to minors
Gonzalez was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Thursday, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.
Just a day after he was summoned back to the big club, Gonzalez will head back to the minors to clear room for recently acquired Jay Bruce. The 25-year-old, who has slashed .263/.272/.400 in 80 at-bats for the Indians this season, will rejoin Columbus with his eyes set on a September call up.
