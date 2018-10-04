Indians' Erik Gonzalez: Misses out on ALDS roster spot
Gonzalez will be left off Cleveland's ALDS roster against the Astros, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.
Gonzalez cleared concussion protocol earlier this week but manager Terry Francona elected to give the final roster spot to Rajai Davis instead. Dating back to the beginning of August, Gonzalez has slashed just .150/.190/.175 with one RBI in 40 at-bats, so it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that he was left off the 25-man roster for this series.
