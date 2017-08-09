Play

Gonzalez was recalled by the Indians on Wednesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Gonzalez returns to the big leagues just days after being sent down to Triple-A Columbus, taking the roster spot of the injured Michael Brantley (ankle). The 25-year-old has mainly served in a utility role for Cleveland this year, slashing a respectable .263/.272/.400 over just 80 at-bats and playing four different positions in the field. He'll likely find himself relegated to a reserve bat off the bench, however, only to be optioned down once Brantley is able to return from his mild ankle sprain.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast