Indians' Erik Gonzalez: Recalled by Indians
Gonzalez was recalled by the Indians on Wednesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Gonzalez returns to the big leagues just days after being sent down to Triple-A Columbus, taking the roster spot of the injured Michael Brantley (ankle). The 25-year-old has mainly served in a utility role for Cleveland this year, slashing a respectable .263/.272/.400 over just 80 at-bats and playing four different positions in the field. He'll likely find himself relegated to a reserve bat off the bench, however, only to be optioned down once Brantley is able to return from his mild ankle sprain.
