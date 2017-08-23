Play

Gonzalez was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday.

For the third time this season, Jason Kipnis (hamstring) landed on the DL. Gonzalez owns a .272/.400/.672 slash line over 39 games with the Tribe this year. He'll fill the reserve role at second and third base while Kipnis is sidelined.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast