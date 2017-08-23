Indians' Erik Gonzalez: Recalled from Triple-A
Gonzalez was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday.
For the third time this season, Jason Kipnis (hamstring) landed on the DL. Gonzalez owns a .272/.400/.672 slash line over 39 games with the Tribe this year. He'll fill the reserve role at second and third base while Kipnis is sidelined.
