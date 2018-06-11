Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI in Sunday's win over Detroit.

Gonzalez plated three runs in the sixth inning with a double to center, pushing Cleveland's lead to five. He's seen inconsistent playing time so far this season, but he's managed to put together a .360/.396/.580 batting line with a .976 OPS through 29 games. Gonzalez figures to continue serving as a second-string utility infielder for the Indians as the season progresses.