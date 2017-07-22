Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs in Friday win over Toronto.

The youngster is taking full advantage of his big-league opportunity while Jason Kipnis remains sidelined with a hamstring injury. Although Gonzalez was expected to contribute mostly with his glove, the 25-year-old has provided strong numbers at the plate, too. Since June 1, Gonzalez is 18-for-55 (.327) with five doubles and 11 runs. His lack of plate discipline leaves much to be desired, but he's still offering plenty of production, especially for those in leagues that don't mind the strikeouts.