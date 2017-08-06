Indians' Erik Gonzalez: Sent back to Columbus
Gonzalez was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Sunday.
With Jason Kipnis returning from the disabled list, there simply wasn't room for Gonzalez at the major-league level. Although the 25-year-old struck out his fair share of times, he managed to post a respectable .263 batting average in 80 plate appearances with Cleveland. He'll now head back to the minors for further development with an eye on a September callup.
More News
-
Indians' Erik Gonzalez: Scores twice in win over Jays•
-
Indians' Erik Gonzalez: In line for regular work•
-
Indians' Erik Gonzalez: Moves to bench Sunday•
-
Indians' Erik Gonzalez: Hitting well in limited chances•
-
Indians' Erik Gonzalez: Notches first career RBI•
-
Indians' Erik Gonzalez: Goes 3-for-4 against Oakland•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...