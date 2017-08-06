Gonzalez was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Sunday.

With Jason Kipnis returning from the disabled list, there simply wasn't room for Gonzalez at the major-league level. Although the 25-year-old struck out his fair share of times, he managed to post a respectable .263 batting average in 80 plate appearances with Cleveland. He'll now head back to the minors for further development with an eye on a September callup.