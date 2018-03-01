Indians' Erik Gonzalez: Suffers ankle contusion
Gonzalez is not expected to miss any additional time after suffering an ankle contusion during Wednesday's split-squad contest, Chris Assenheimer of The Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Gonzalez limped off the field after suffering the injury sliding into second base during the spring game. He was cleared to play in Thursday's Cactus League outing, but the Indians will be cautious with their utility man and give him a day off to rest and recover.
