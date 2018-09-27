Gonzalez stayed with the team after getting hit in the head by a pitch during Wednesday's contest, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

The Indians have yet to release any information regarding Gonzalez's status, but it's obviously a good sign that he was able to travel and fly with the club to Kansas City following Wednesday's incident in Chicago. Per Hoynes, Gonzalez will be monitored on a daily basis. Even if he avoids any serious damage, don't expect him back in the starting lineup for the next few days.