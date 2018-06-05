Indians' Ethan Hankins: Popped by Indians with No. 35 overall pick
The Indians have selected Hankins with the 35th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.
It is not hyperbole to say Hankins could have been the first prep right-hander to ever go 1-1 had he never hurt his shoulder. When healthy, he sports an 80-grade upper-90s fastball that moves in on the hands of right-handers and away from left-handed hitters. He left a mid-February start with shoulder tightness, which cost him a month, but when he came back his stuff wasn't quite as sharp, with his fastball settling in as a low-90s offering, often lacking the electric life that made it so special. A healthy Hankins shares a lot of characteristics with Hunter Greene, standing 6-foot-6, 200 pounds with high-end athleticism and secondary offerings that lag way behind his fastball. His changeup will occasionally flash plus, but some evaluators worry about his ability to spin a breaking ball. He has only ever needed his fastball to dominate high school hitters. Pitchers with pre-draft medical concerns typically slide a bit, but Hankins' upside is such he should still command a pretty big signing bonus to pry him away from a commitment to Vanderbilt, as he could easily go to school and be the first overall pick in three years. From a fantasy standpoint, he is an excellent flyer for owners who are willing to be patient, as he has as much long-term upside as any player in this class.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...