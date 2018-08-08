Marshall (elbow) was activated from the 10-day disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday.

Marshall is set to rejoin the Clippers after missing the last six weeks with right elbow soreness. The 28-year-old fired three scoreless innings in three minor-league rehab appearances before being activated. Marshall will be an option to rejoin the big-league bullpen once he gets comfortable in the minors.

