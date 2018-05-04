Marshall was called up by the Indians on Thursday and he will be available for Game 2 of their doubleheader against the Blue Jays, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com

Marshall adds a much-needed bullpen arm after the Indians dropped a taxing Game 1 that went well into extra innings. The Indians placed Nick Goody on the disabled list and transferred Danny Salazar to the 60-day DL to clear roster spots for Marshall.