Indians' Evan Marshall: Brought up to Indians on Thursday
Marshall was called up by the Indians on Thursday and he will be available for Game 2 of their doubleheader against the Blue Jays, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com
Marshall adds a much-needed bullpen arm after the Indians dropped a taxing Game 1 that went well into extra innings. The Indians placed Nick Goody on the disabled list and transferred Danny Salazar to the 60-day DL to clear roster spots for Marshall.
