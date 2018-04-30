Indians' Evan Marshall: Inactive in minors
Marshall is inactive for Triple-A Columbus due to personal reasons.
It's unclear what the issue is, so it's hard to estimate how long he'll be out of action. In eight appearances for the Clippers this season, Marshall allowed just one run in 10.2 innings pitched while producing an 8:1 K:BB.
