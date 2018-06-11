Indians' Evan Marshall: Optioned to Triple-A
Marshall was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Monday.
With catcher Roberto Perez out with a bruised hand, the Indians called up Francisco Mejia, optioning Marshall to make room on the active roster. Marshall has a 6.75 ERA through 6.2 big-league innings so far this season.
