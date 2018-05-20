Indians' Evan Marshall: Optioned to Triple-A
Marshall was sent to Triple-A Columbus on Sunday, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.
Marshall will be sent down to Triple-A Columbus after the Indians decided to call up Melky Cabrera. He appeared in four games since joining the big-league club May 3, accruing a 6.75 ERA across 2.2 innings out of the bullpen.
