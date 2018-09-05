Indians' Evan Marshall: Outrighted to Triple-A
The Indians outrighted Marshall to Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday.
Marshall will remain in the Cleveland organization after none of the MLB's other 29 clubs put in a waiver claim for the reliever after he was designated for assignment over the weekend. Over his 10 appearances in the big leagues this season, Marshall surrendered six runs on 12 hits and four walks across seven innings.
