Indians' Evan Marshall: Recalled from Columbus
Marshall was recalled by the Indians on Saturday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Marshall was sent down less than a week ago but will return to replace Andrew Miller (knee) on the roster. The 28-year-old has been pitching well with Triple-A Columbus this year (0.77 ERA, 1.11 WHIP), and that lends some hope to the idea that he can post better numbers than he did during his last major-league stint.
More News
-
Indians' Evan Marshall: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Indians' Evan Marshall: Brought up to Indians on Thursday•
-
Indians' Evan Marshall: Inactive in minors•
-
Indians' Evan Marshall: Won't crack active roster•
-
Mariners' Evan Marshall: Activated from DL, outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Evan Marshall: Resumes rehab assignment•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....