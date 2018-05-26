Marshall was recalled by the Indians on Saturday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Marshall was sent down less than a week ago but will return to replace Andrew Miller (knee) on the roster. The 28-year-old has been pitching well with Triple-A Columbus this year (0.77 ERA, 1.11 WHIP), and that lends some hope to the idea that he can post better numbers than he did during his last major-league stint.