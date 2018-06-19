Marshall (elbow) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday.

Marshall was lifted from Monday's game against the White Sox with right elbow inflammation after recording just one out. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but it will keep Marshall sidelined for at least the next 10 days. George Kontos was recalled from Triple-A Columbus in a corresponding roster move and will take Marshall's place in the bullpen.

