Marshall (elbow) is set to embark on a minor-league rehab stint with Triple-A Columbus on Friday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Marshall has been on the disabled list since June 19 with right elbow soreness, but he's finally returning to game action. It's currently uncertain how many appearances the Indians want Marshall to make before activating him from the DL. He hasn't offered much help out of the bullpen in 2018, as he owns a 7.71 ERA and 2.29 WHIP with nine strikeouts over seven innings.