Play

Marshall was informed he will not be on the Indians' Opening Day roster, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The 27-year-old inked a minor-league deal with Cleveland back in November, but his 2.25 ERA in seven appearances this spring wasn't good enough to make the team. Marshall will remain in big-league camp for the time being, but then he'll likely report to Triple-A Columbus.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories