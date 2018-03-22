Indians' Evan Marshall: Won't crack active roster
Marshall was informed he will not be on the Indians' Opening Day roster, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
The 27-year-old inked a minor-league deal with Cleveland back in November, but his 2.25 ERA in seven appearances this spring wasn't good enough to make the team. Marshall will remain in big-league camp for the time being, but then he'll likely report to Triple-A Columbus.
