Indians' Francisco Lindor: Belts homer in loss

Lindor went 2-for-3 in Monday's loss to the Astros with a solo home run.

Despite Lindor's best efforts, the Indians season ended on Monday as the Indians were swept by the Astros. Lindor will enter the 2019 season as one of the best shortstops-and players-in the MLB.

