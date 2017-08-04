Indians' Francisco Lindor: Belts third homer in four games

Lindor went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Yankees.

Lindor failed to find traction against starter Sonny Gray, but provided a seventh-inning insurance run by smacking his 18th long ball off reliever Chasen Shreve. The 23-year-old shortstop has already eclipsed last year's previous career high of 15 and is showing no signs of slowing down with three home runs in his past four games.

