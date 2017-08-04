Indians' Francisco Lindor: Belts third homer in four games
Lindor went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Yankees.
Lindor failed to find traction against starter Sonny Gray, but provided a seventh-inning insurance run by smacking his 18th long ball off reliever Chasen Shreve. The 23-year-old shortstop has already eclipsed last year's previous career high of 15 and is showing no signs of slowing down with three home runs in his past four games.
More News
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Hit solo homer in loss•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Hits game-winning shot•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Enjoys four-hit day against A's•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Drives in three Friday•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Earns second All-Star selection•
-
Indians' Francisco Lindor: Goes 0-for-4 in Game 1 of doubleheader•
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...