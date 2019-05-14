Indians' Francisco Lindor: Collects homer, steal in loss
Lindor went 2-for-2 with a home run, a stolen base, a walk and two RBI in Monday's 5-2 loss to the White Sox.
Lindor was one of the few bright spots for Cleveland as the team suffered its third loss in four games, continuing what has been a regular trend for one of baseball's least-productive offenses. Since returning from the injured list April 20, Lindor hasn't been quite as productive as he was in 2018, but his .296/.333/.494 slash line to go with a 4-for-5 success rate on stolen-base attempts has made him the clear top hitter in the lineup. He'll be back in action for the day game after a night game, slotting in as the leadoff man while occupying shortstop, per Mandy Bell of MLB.com.
