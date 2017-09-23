Play

Indians' Francisco Lindor: Continues raking in September

Lindor went 2-for-5 with a double, a homer and three runs Saturday against the Mariners.

Lindor smashed his 33rd homer of the campaign to open the scoring for the Indians in the first inning of a road victory. He's launched eight homers while hitting over .300 this month, and he certainly done everything in his power to help fantasy owners during the most important time of the season.

