Indians' Francisco Lindor: Continues to heat up
Lindor went 2-for-6 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in the second game of a double-header Thursday against the Jays.
Lindor had a huge offensive day Thursday, combining to go 5-for-12 with two home runs and six RBI across the double-header. He now has five consecutive multi-hit games and has seen has average rise from .245 to .278 in that span.
