Indians' Francisco Lindor: Cranks two homers

Lindor went 4-for-5 with two home runs, two doubles, four RBI and three runs to help the Indians to a 9-8 victory over the Twins on Thursday.

Lindor hadn't left the yard in three weeks coming into this contest, but he dispatched of that lull in resounding fashion with this monster offensive effort that saw him crank home runs No. 13 and 14 of the season, and bring his slash line up to .311/.383/.579. He's firmly reestablished his status as one of the best-hitting shortstops in baseball following a slow April, and he figures to remain as such throughout the season.