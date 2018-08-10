Indians' Francisco Lindor: Drive in three vs. Twins

Lindor went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI in Thursday's 5-4 win over Minnesota.

Lindor delivered a two-run single in the second inning, and he doubled home a run in the fourth to push the lead to four. He's now recorded five straight multi-hit games, going 10-for-23 with two homers and seven RBI over that span. The 24-year-old shortstop has a chance to match if not surpass his totals from 2017, as he's batting .298 with 29 home runs and 74 RBI through 113 games this season, compared to .273 with 33 homers and 89 RBI last year.