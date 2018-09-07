Indians' Francisco Lindor: Drives in four

Lindor went 4-for-5 with two home runs, four RBI and three runs scored Thursday against the Blue Jays.

Lindor took Sam Gaviglio deep twice, bringing his total on the season to 33. After failing to homer in 22 consecutive games, Lindor now has four home runs in his past four games. While he has already set career-best marks in runs scored (117) and stolen bases (22), he is also likely to set new benchmarks in home runs, RBI and slugging percentage before the season comes to a close.